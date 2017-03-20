Bill hopes to expand access to epinephrine auto-injectors in day cares

By Published:
AUVI-Q is a prescription medicine used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions (Courtesy Amanda Brandeis)
AUVI-Q is a prescription medicine used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions (KXAN Photo/Amanda Brandeis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For kids with serious food allergies, getting them medicine in an emergency is critical. In 2015, Texas lawmakers passed a law allowing that medicine to be readily available in schools. While not required, schools are encouraged to make unassigned epinephrine auto-injectors available on campus and at off-campus school events. The bill also included liability protections for physicians, pharmacists and school districts.

Since the bill passed, Dr. Allen Lieberman says it’s already saved lives in Texas. Lieberman is an allergist at Austin Family Allergy & Asthma. Now he’s advocating for two different bills filed this session that would expand access even further, to day cares and private schools.

“We liken this to a fire extinguisher or a defibrillator, that it’s there just in case of an emergency, and anyone can use it. That’s what the bill is trying to do,” said Lieberman.

Senate Bill 579 adds private schools to the bill passed during the 2015 legislative session. This includes oversight from the Health and Human Services Commission and includes training, reporting requirements, prescription authority and legal liability protection.

With Senate Bill 1101, pharmacists can dispense epinephrine auto-injectors to day cares. Each day care center would be responsible for training staff.

Tonight at 10, KXAN’s Amanda Brandeis sits down with an AISD student who says his life was saved after epinephrine auto-injectors were allowed in public schools. 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s