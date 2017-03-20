Bill hopes to expand access to epinephrine auto-injectors in day cares

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For kids with serious food allergies, getting them medicine in an emergency is critical. In 2015, Texas lawmakers passed a law allowing that medicine to be readily available in schools. While not required, schools are encouraged to make unassigned epinephrine auto-injectors available on campus and at off-campus school events. The bill also included liability protections for physicians, pharmacists and school districts.

Since the bill passed, Dr. Allen Lieberman says it’s already saved lives in Texas. Lieberman is an allergist at Austin Family Allergy & Asthma. Now he’s advocating for two different bills filed this session that would expand access even further, to day cares and private schools.

“We liken this to a fire extinguisher or a defibrillator, that it’s there just in case of an emergency, and anyone can use it. That’s what the bill is trying to do,” said Lieberman.

Senate Bill 579 adds private schools to the bill passed during the 2015 legislative session. This includes oversight from the Health and Human Services Commission and includes training, reporting requirements, prescription authority and legal liability protection.

With Senate Bill 1101, pharmacists can dispense epinephrine auto-injectors to day cares. Each day care center would be responsible for training staff.

