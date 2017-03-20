Austin puts out call for lifeguards, swimming coaches

Related Coverage Regulations and small budgets keep lifeguards from Hamilton Pool

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s that time of year again when the city of Austin is seeking a few good young men and women to man the lifeguard stations and teach up and coming swimmers at pools across the city.

Monday is Aquatics Hiring Day and people looking for a summer job should make their way to the Aquatics Administration & Training Center at 2818 San Gabriel St. from 4 until 8 p.m. Jobs include lifeguard, cashier and swim instructor or coach.

Take your I.D. and social security card, they’ll be needed when you apply.

Pay begins at $13.50 per hour, but is dependent on the position and skills.

Applicants can be as young as 15 years old as long as they bring a parent to the interview. If you are 17 years old you just need to have a parent sign the paperwork.

Several pools were closed last summer as the city worked to fill hundreds of lifeguard vacancies at Shipe Pool, Montopolis Pool, Martin Pool and Springwood Pool.

For more information, and to apply for a lifeguard position, call (512) 974-9330, or find more information here.