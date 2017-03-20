Austin police to install carbon monoxide detectors in patrol vehicles

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are planning to install carbon monoxide detectors in their Ford Explorers after an officer fell ill over the weekend and hit a curb before calling for assistance.

“We have enough worries out there, enough dangers without worrying about the car killing you that you’re driving in,” said Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday. The Austin Police Department has more than 300 Ford Explorers in its fleet and officers have known about the possibility of a carbon monoxide issue for several weeks, Casaday says.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, the Austin Police Department says they have 400 carbon monoxide detectors that will be placed in every Ford Explorer in its fleet.

The fumes leaking into the cabin is an issue Ford Motor Company has been aware of for several years – even issuing a recommended fix in 2014. Last summer, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into more than 150 consumer complaints involving exhaust odors entering the vehicle. The vehicles in question are the Ford Explorer model year 2011 to 2015.

According to reports, the issue seems to occur while accelerating with the air conditioning active and in circulating mode.

In September 2015, a Newport Beach police officer was injured when he passed out and crashed into a tree while responding to a call in his 2014 Ford Explorer. His attorney filed a suit against Ford Motor Company in August. The lawsuit states Ford failed to notify the general public of the exhaust and carbon monoxide defect as well as failed to recall the vehicles along with the Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.

