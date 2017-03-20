Austin Navy Week offers a unique perspective on Navy life

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Austin Navy Week and there are plenty of events going on around town for people to learn about the Navy and its traditions. Throughout the year, the Navy visits cities across the country to give people an opportunity to see interact with sailors as well as listen to the Navy Band Southwest!

Here’s a list of events open to the public:

Monday, March 20

Noon: Navy Band Southwest performs at Rodeo Austin (outdoor stage)

Tuesday, March 21

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Wreath-laying ceremony at the Texas Capitol Vietnam Veterans Monument featuring remarks from VADM Bono, a bugler playing taps and the Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Noon: Navy Band Southwest concert in the Capitol Rotunda.

Noon: Navy Band Southwest performs at Rodeo Austin (outdoor stage)

Wednesday, March 22

9 a.m. – noon: USS CONSTITUTION & STEM experience at Rodeo Austin

9:30: Navy Band Southwest and Navy Color Guard play the national anthem at the PGA World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.

Noon: Navy Band Southwest performs at Rodeo Austin (outdoor stage)

5 p.m.: Military and First Responders Day at Rodeo Austin will feature an enlistment ceremony for 10 young Texans entering military service, officiated by Austin-based 1-star Admiral Robert Durand and the National Anthem by a Navy Band vocalist in uniform.

7:30 p.m.: Navy Band plays National Anthem at the Texas Star hockey game at the HEB Center.

Thursday, March 23

9 a.m. – noon: USS CONSTITUTION & STEM experience at Rodeo Austin

Noon: Navy Band Southwest performs at Rodeo Austin (outdoor stage)

6 p.m.: Navy Week Proclamation with Mayor Adler and VADM Bono at the Austin City Council meeting with a performance by the Navy Band’s woodwind quintet.

7 p.m.: Navy Band’s brass band concert on the Austin City Hall steps with Navy Ceremonial Guard performance.