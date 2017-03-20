Austin fire, police keep busy during SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During South by Southwest, the Austin Fire Department shut down two events due to overcrowding issues.

Over the 10-day stretch, the department conducted 179 nighttime inspections and addressed 160 issues related to improper exiting. AFD also issued 14 citations, six of which were for overcrowding. The two businesses that were shut down due to overcrowding were the Parlor Room on Rainey Street and The Rooftop on East Sixth Street.

AFD wasn’t the only department that was busy during SXSW. The Austin Police Department also conducted a No Refusal initiative from March 3-20. During the initiative, the department made 202 DWI arrests during the no refusal hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Out of the 202 arrests, 100 blood search warrants were issued. Twenty-seven of those arrested had a BAC sample over .15.