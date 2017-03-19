Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter celebrates 10 years

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — This month, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is celebrating a decade of saving lives.

Since the shelter opened its doors in 2007, WCRAS has put more than 34,000 animals in forever homes through adoption. In addition to the growing number of adoptions, the shelter has reunited almost 10,000 missing pets with their families.

Within the last decade, the shelter has found homes for even the most unexpected animals. From a small herd of rabbits, flocks of roosters and ducks, lizards and even a kangaroo, the shelter has dedicated their time to the lost abandoned animals found across the county.

To celebrate, the animal shelter will host their 10th anniversary party Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The celebration is open to the public and includes a chance for everyone to learn about the shelter, volunteering opportunities and fostering.

For more information about the shelter and how you can get involved, click here.