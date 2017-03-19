Attempt at world record brings Nebraska man to Central Texas

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Nebraska man brought his attempt to achieve a world-record to Central Texas this weekend. Mikah Meyer is trying to become the youngest person to see all 417 national parks in the United States.

He began his quest to visit every national park site in the country on April 29, 2016 — 11 years to the day since his dad died.

This weekend, Meyer’s trip brought him to the Lyndon Baines Johnson National Park in Stonewall.

Then on Sunday, he sang in the choir at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville. Meyer has been singing in church choirs around the country to help raise money for his journey.

He says his epic trip is about honoring his dad, but also to encourage young people to enjoy the world around them.

“It’s really awesome to meet people along the way who say they are inspired to get off their smartphones and head outside.”

So far, he’s made it to 130 national parks and he expects it will take another three to four years to complete his quest to visit every park.