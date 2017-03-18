TxDOT game at Rodeo Austin simulates dangerous driving

KXAN Staff Published:
In a game TxDOT brought to Rodeo Austin on Saturday, March 18, 2017, visitors were encouraged to be back-seat drivers -- and correct the driver. (KXAN/Kyle Kovilaritch)
In a game TxDOT brought to Rodeo Austin on Saturday, March 18, 2017, visitors were encouraged to be back-seat drivers -- and correct the driver. (KXAN/Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With more drivers on the road for spring break, the Texas Department of Transportation is showing drivers a lot of ways to prevent crashes.

The agency brought its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” Road Watchers tour to Rodeo Austin Saturday. Visitors were encouraged to be back-seat drivers — and correct the driver.

“They’re watching the driver in the front seat drive and they’re kind of keeping an eye on the decisions that the driver is making, which are the wrong ones,” said Lauren Holguin, TxDOT outreach coordinator. “And they are correcting those decisions on the iPad that they have in the back.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s