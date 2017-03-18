TxDOT game at Rodeo Austin simulates dangerous driving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With more drivers on the road for spring break, the Texas Department of Transportation is showing drivers a lot of ways to prevent crashes.

The agency brought its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” Road Watchers tour to Rodeo Austin Saturday. Visitors were encouraged to be back-seat drivers — and correct the driver.

“They’re watching the driver in the front seat drive and they’re kind of keeping an eye on the decisions that the driver is making, which are the wrong ones,” said Lauren Holguin, TxDOT outreach coordinator. “And they are correcting those decisions on the iPad that they have in the back.”