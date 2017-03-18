Travis County deputy involved in crash on his motorcycle

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Saturday night a deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash on his motorcycle.

TCSO Spokesperson Kristen Dark says the deputy was sitting at a stoplight at the busy intersection of U.S. 290 and F.M. 973 in Manor around 6:45 p.m.

A driver rear-ended the car behind the deputy’s motorcycle, according to Dark.

The impact pushed the motorcycle into the ditch. The deputy did not want to be taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office does not know if the driver was ticketed.