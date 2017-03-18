Travis County deputy involved in crash on his motorcycle

By Published:
KXAN File Photo

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Saturday night a deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash on his motorcycle.

TCSO Spokesperson Kristen Dark says the deputy was sitting at a stoplight at the busy intersection of U.S. 290 and F.M. 973 in Manor around 6:45 p.m.

A driver rear-ended the car behind the deputy’s motorcycle, according to Dark.

The impact pushed the motorcycle into the ditch. The deputy did not want to be taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office does not know if the driver was ticketed.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s