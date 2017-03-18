Tournament field is set for Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The field is set for the 2017 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tournament with seven of the top 10 golfers in the world making their way to Austin next week.

Jason Day, the defending tournament champion, will face the usual suspects of elite golfers at Austin Country Club when the tournament starts Wednesday morning. Former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth will again serve as the unofficial tournament host. Last year, Spieth was eliminated from tournament play in the Round of 16.

The Dell Technologies Match Play tournament is set up like a bracket with 16 groups of four golfers going against each other in a head-to-head format. In the first three days of the tournament, called pool play, each golfer will square against each other. The best record from each of the 16 groups advances to the knockout stage starting Saturday, March 25th.

The semifinal and championship match up will be Sunday, March 26th.

Here’s a list of the complete Match Play field:

Rank    Player                        Country
1          Dustin Johnson          USA
2          Jason Day                  AUS
3          Rory McIlroy              NIR
4          Hideki Matsuyama    JPN
6          Jordan Spieth            USA
7          Justin Thomas           USA
10        Sergio Garcia            ESP
11        Alex Noren                SWE
12        Patrick Reed              USA
14        Danny Willett           ENG
15        Paul Casey                 ENG
16        Tyrrell Hatton           ENG
17        Bubba Watson          USA
18        Phil Mickelson           USA
19        Branden Grace          RSA
20        Matt Kuchar              USA
21        Russell Knox              SCO
22        Jimmy Walker           USA
23        Brooks Koepka          USA
24        Brandt Snedeker       USA
25        Rafa Cabrera Bello    ESP
26        Jon Rahm                  ESP
27        Charl Schwartzel       RSA
28        Louis Oosthuizen      RSA
29        Thomas Pieters         BEL
30        Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG
31        J.B. Holmes               USA
32        Emiliano Grillo          ARG
33        Francesco Molinari   ITA
34        Gary Woodland         USA
35        Tommy Fleetwood   ENG
36        Ryan Moore              USA
37        Daniel Berger            USA
38        Bernd Wiesberger    AUT
39        Yuta Ikeda                 JPN
40        Kevin Chappell          USA
41        Scott Piercy               USA
42        Zach Johnson             USA
43        Bill Haas                    USA
44        Martin Kaymer          GER
45        Jeunghun Wang        KOR
46        Kevin Kisner              USA
47        Kevin Na                    USA
48        Byeong Hun An         KOR
49        Lee Westwood          ENG
50        Jim Furyk                   USA
52        William McGirt         USA
53        Brendan Steele         USA
54        Ross Fisher                ENG
55        Chris Wood               ENG
56        Andy Sullivan            ENG
57        Shane Lowry             IRL
58        Hideto Tanihara        JPN
59        Jhonattan Vegas       VEN
60        Webb Simpson         USA
61        Thongchai Jaidee      THA
62        Marc Leishman         AUS
63        Charles Howell III      USA
64        Soren Kjeldsen          DEN
65        Jason Dufner             USA
66        K.T. Kim                     KOR
67        Joost Luiten               NED
68        Pat Perez                   USA
69        Si Woo Kim               KOR

