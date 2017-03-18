Tournament field is set for Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The field is set for the 2017 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tournament with seven of the top 10 golfers in the world making their way to Austin next week.

Jason Day, the defending tournament champion, will face the usual suspects of elite golfers at Austin Country Club when the tournament starts Wednesday morning. Former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth will again serve as the unofficial tournament host. Last year, Spieth was eliminated from tournament play in the Round of 16.

The Dell Technologies Match Play tournament is set up like a bracket with 16 groups of four golfers going against each other in a head-to-head format. In the first three days of the tournament, called pool play, each golfer will square against each other. The best record from each of the 16 groups advances to the knockout stage starting Saturday, March 25th.

The semifinal and championship match up will be Sunday, March 26th.

Here’s a list of the complete Match Play field:

Rank Player Country

1 Dustin Johnson USA

2 Jason Day AUS

3 Rory McIlroy NIR

4 Hideki Matsuyama JPN

6 Jordan Spieth USA

7 Justin Thomas USA

10 Sergio Garcia ESP

11 Alex Noren SWE

12 Patrick Reed USA

14 Danny Willett ENG

15 Paul Casey ENG

16 Tyrrell Hatton ENG

17 Bubba Watson USA

18 Phil Mickelson USA

19 Branden Grace RSA

20 Matt Kuchar USA

21 Russell Knox SCO

22 Jimmy Walker USA

23 Brooks Koepka USA

24 Brandt Snedeker USA

25 Rafa Cabrera Bello ESP

26 Jon Rahm ESP

27 Charl Schwartzel RSA

28 Louis Oosthuizen RSA

29 Thomas Pieters BEL

30 Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG

31 J.B. Holmes USA

32 Emiliano Grillo ARG

33 Francesco Molinari ITA

34 Gary Woodland USA

35 Tommy Fleetwood ENG

36 Ryan Moore USA

37 Daniel Berger USA

38 Bernd Wiesberger AUT

39 Yuta Ikeda JPN

40 Kevin Chappell USA

41 Scott Piercy USA

42 Zach Johnson USA

43 Bill Haas USA

44 Martin Kaymer GER

45 Jeunghun Wang KOR

46 Kevin Kisner USA

47 Kevin Na USA

48 Byeong Hun An KOR

49 Lee Westwood ENG

50 Jim Furyk USA

52 William McGirt USA

53 Brendan Steele USA

54 Ross Fisher ENG

55 Chris Wood ENG

56 Andy Sullivan ENG

57 Shane Lowry IRL

58 Hideto Tanihara JPN

59 Jhonattan Vegas VEN

60 Webb Simpson USA

61 Thongchai Jaidee THA

62 Marc Leishman AUS

63 Charles Howell III USA

64 Soren Kjeldsen DEN

65 Jason Dufner USA

66 K.T. Kim KOR

67 Joost Luiten NED

68 Pat Perez USA

69 Si Woo Kim KOR