Tournament field is set for Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The field is set for the 2017 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tournament with seven of the top 10 golfers in the world making their way to Austin next week.
Jason Day, the defending tournament champion, will face the usual suspects of elite golfers at Austin Country Club when the tournament starts Wednesday morning. Former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth will again serve as the unofficial tournament host. Last year, Spieth was eliminated from tournament play in the Round of 16.
The Dell Technologies Match Play tournament is set up like a bracket with 16 groups of four golfers going against each other in a head-to-head format. In the first three days of the tournament, called pool play, each golfer will square against each other. The best record from each of the 16 groups advances to the knockout stage starting Saturday, March 25th.
The semifinal and championship match up will be Sunday, March 26th.
Here’s a list of the complete Match Play field: