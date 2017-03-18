‘The Thunder Rolls’ at Auditorium Shores tonight — starring Garth Brooks

SXSW Garth Brooks.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The biggest show in Austin so far this year is happening soon. Garth Brooks takes the stage at 8 p.m. tonight for a free concert at Auditorium Shores.

Tens of thousands of fans will be there — South by Southwest badge holders and those lucky enough to snag a ticket in a matter of minutes yesterday before they were gone.

People gathering early said they could feel the excitement hanging in the air.

The gates opened at 11 a.m. and it’s been a pretty steady stream of people ever since.

Even though SXSW is an event that people come from all over to experience, the majority of today said they’re from Austin and they’re getting in thanks to the free tickets … and that getting those tickets was definitely an experience!

“We weren’t even planning on doing South-by stuff, so we just got behind our computers, watched the countdown and got the tickets,” said fan Jewels Nickells.

