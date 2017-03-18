Rodeo Austin in full swing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest isn’t the only thing happening in Austin this weekend, Rodeo Austin is also in full swing.

And since many country fans usually make their way to the rodeo, KXAN wanted to know if the rodeo was worried about how Garth Brooks surprise concert could impact crowds Saturday.

The Rodeo Austin CEO tells us he’s not worried.

“I don’t think it will take a thing away from us,” CEO Rob Golding said. “Frankly, I’d love for Garth to come out and help us do what we do but he hasn’t yet, maybe he’ll make a surprise appearance, but you know we’re friends with South by, 20 plus percent of the people that come visit us cross over to Rodeo Austin and do both events.”

Rodeo Austin is a nonprofit that raises money for scholarships in the state. They’ve given out more than $7.5 million in their history.

You can catch Kenny Rogers on Sunday as part of his farewell tour. For all your Rodeo Austin tickets and information, go to their website here.