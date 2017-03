AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin Saturday morning.

It happened at the 4200 block of Southwest Parkway at around 8:07 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics performed CPR on the man after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

Police say the driver of the vehicle died while he was being transported to South Austin Medical Center.

No further details have been released at this time.