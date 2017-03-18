Austin Police officer suspected of possible patrol car poisoning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police officer has been released from the hospital after getting sick from carbon monoxide while in his patrol vehicle.

According to Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday, the officer was in southwest Austin in his Ford patrol unit early Saturday morning when he was feeling sick and had to pull over. APD says the officer was sent to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Casaday tells KXAN that there has been a problem with Ford Explorers and has been reported by police departments across the country. The vehicles were recalled by the manufacturer for a short time and were then brought back.

“It is not acceptable for officers to be driving Ford motor vehicles and then get sick,” Casaday said.

Casaday and APD will continue to look into the incident.