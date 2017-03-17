Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pedro Viloria is being called a hero for literally jumping to the rescue of an officer having a medical emergency.

“Her kids were screaming, like, ‘Mother, mother! Stop it! Mother, what are you doing,’” Viloria remembers. “I thought if these kids lose their mother today, that’s going to be tragic.” Surveillance footage of the rescue was the top video on KXAN.com this week.

KXAN viewers also closely followed a double murder near Lake Travis that happened Wednesday night. Live video from the scene that night showed armed deputies standing guard as other officers searched for the suspect, who remains on the run.

These are the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. UT students elect history-making student body president

4. Rare case of strep throat leads to quadruple amputation

3. Neighbors’ suspicions led police to bust a ‘spa’ for prostitution

2. Lake Travis double murder suspect still on the run

1. McDonald’s employee jumps out of drive-thru window to help cop

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s