SXSW Gaming convention begins

SXSW Gaming Expo file photo
SXSW Gaming Expo file photo


AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gamers will descend upon South by Southwest this weekend as the Gaming Expo begins.

Conference associate Estevan Aviles joined John Dabkovich on KXAN News Today to talk about the event which is taking place until Saturday night.

SXSW is considered a premiere destination for video game fans. Austin is also home to more than 7,000 industry workers, two thirds of which are independent.

This year, the expo requires a wristband which starts at $25. Those with a badge will get in without having to pay.

