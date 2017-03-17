Suspect in Lake Travis double homicide is dead after Mississippi police chase

Related Coverage Lake Travis murder victims identified; search continues for suspect

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (KXAN) — Randall Lee Burrows, the suspect in Wednesday night’s double homicide near Lake Travis, is dead following a police chase in Pike County, Mississippi.

Deputies say Burrows shot himself in a field just outside of the town of Summit.

At around 4:33 p.m. Friday, a tag reader registered Randall Lee Burrows’ license plate, according to KXAN sister station WJTV.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service with the Mississippi Highway Patrol located Burrows in his white Ford Escape and pursued him, ending up in Summit, not far from the border with Louisiana. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said he ran several cars off the highway, drove into a field, had a very short standoff with the highway patrol, and then held a firearm to his head.

Captain Craig Smith with TCSO said he does not believe authorities fired any shots during the standoff in Pike County.

Burrows made some unspecified statements and then shot himself in the head, deputies say. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m.

Richard Dale Guthrie and Susan Gulla-O’Leary, both 60 years old and from Austin, were identified Friday as the two victims. Another woman was shot and was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Burrows, a contractor, was in a business dispute with the victims, investigators have said. “This dispute was over the job done or not done to the satisfaction — and the amount of money that was paid or not paid in reference to the work,” Captain Smith said.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern is tracking Friday’s developments and will have an update on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN TV at 10.