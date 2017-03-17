Silver alert issued for missing Travis County man

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A search is underway for Joseph Phillip Branch, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and was last seen in Briarcliff Friday afternoon.

He is described as a white male, 84 years old, 6-feet tall, 215 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a light-colored baseball hat, possibly wearing a sweater over a black t-shirt and black shorts. He is missing the top of his right ear and has a scar on his nose, the sheriff’s office says.

Branch is thought to be driving a green 2002 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate SSH513. Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information on his location, contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.