Silver alert issued for missing Travis County man

By Published:
Joseph Branch (Travis County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Joseph Branch (Travis County Sheriff's Office Photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A search is underway for Joseph Phillip Branch, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and was last seen in Briarcliff Friday afternoon.

He is described as a white male, 84 years old, 6-feet tall, 215 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a light-colored baseball hat, possibly wearing a sweater over a black t-shirt and black shorts. He is missing the top of his right ear and has a scar on his nose, the sheriff’s office says.

Branch is thought to be driving a green 2002 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate SSH513. Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information on his location, contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s