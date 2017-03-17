Round Rock man charged with 6 counts of child porn possession

By Published:
Eric Christopher Lucas booking photo (Williamson County jail records)
Eric Christopher Lucas booking photo (Williamson County jail records)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock man is in jail after being found to be in possession of child pornography.

Eric Christopher Lucas, 45, was taken into custody by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at his home at the Landing Apartments on March 15 during an investigation by the Child Exploitation Unit of the Attorney General’s Office. Authorities were alerted to Luca after receiving two CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating Lucas uploaded an image of child pornography.

Authorities also recovered drugs, drug paraphernalia and several guns from his home. Williamson County officials did not elaborate if he had permits for the guns.

Lucas is currently in the Williamson County Jail on a combined $75,000 bond.

