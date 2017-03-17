Police: Wrong-way driver almost hits SXSW-goers downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People were hitting the hood of a woman’s car as she rolled through a busy downtown Austin intersection during SXSW early Thursday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Stefani Espinosa, 36, was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Red River Street at roughly 1:48 a.m. when an officer manning a barricade at the intersection of Red River and East Tenth Street noticed her vehicle rolling through the intersection.

People walking on the east curb line of Red River began yelling and hitting Espinosa’s vehicle before it hit the curb, making a sudden stop.

When the officer made contact with her, he noticed she was lethargic and had slurred speech. Espinoza told him she had fallen asleep because she had taken medication. She said she knew she wasn’t supposed to drive while on it, but thought she’d be OK.

Espinosa was booked on a driving while intoxicated charge and is currently being held in the Travis County Jail on a $20,000 bond. According to court documents, Espinosa has been arrested more than three times on driving while intoxicated charges.

In 2014, Rashad Owens drove through a crowded, barricaded street during the festival killing four and injuring many more. He was convicted of capital murder.