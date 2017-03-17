Numerous homicides across Travis County keep investigators busy this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the past seven days, the Austin Police Department along with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office have been busy investigating six homicides and several other violent crimes in every part of the county.

On Friday, March 10, 51-year-old Glen Buford was attacked and stabbed to death in east Austin. Several hours later, a musician was mugged and shot while walking to his home, also in east Austin.

On Sunday afternoon, a man was shot while answering his door at the Sixty 600 Apartments at 6600 Ed Bluestein Blvd. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Later that day in north Austin, Jose Pedro Dominguez-Campo, 53, was shot to death after police say he got into an argument with Jose Medel Martinez Lopez, 34, over a driveway parking space. Authorities are still looking for Lopez.

On Wednesday afternoon, an altercation between a group of people at the Rare Apartments at 6401 Springdale Rd. in east Austin, turned deadly. Austin-Travis County EMS says a man in his 20s was shot and killed. Austin police are still trying to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

That evening, Richard Dale Guthrie and Susan Gulla-O’Leary, both 60 years old and from Austin, were found shot to death in the front yard of a Lake Travis-area home in the Apaches Shore subdivision. A third victim, a woman in her 20s, is still in the hospital. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for the murder suspect, 54-year-old Randall Lee Burrows.

On Thursday, March 16, a man was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Wells Branch area. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Churchill Crossing Apartments in the 14100 block of Thermal Drive.

Last year, Travis County had 10 homicides, which was up from four in 2015. Austin police had 39 in 2016, which was also up from 2015, which saw 23 homicides. According to the APD’s Monthly Chief’s Report, murders in Austin are up 300 percent year to date.