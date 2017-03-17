Kids’ stories become song thanks to Sing Me a Story Foundation

Sing Me a Story Foundation on KXAN News Today
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A national foundation is giving children fighting diseases new hope through music.

The Sing Me a Story Foundation is in Austin through Saturday. They take the stories children in hospitals and hospices write and hand them over to songwriters to put it to music. The songs are then given back to the kids.

Bands are stationed on the third floor of the Chuggin’ Monkey on Sixth Street.

Austin Atteberry with the foundation spoke with Sally Hernandez on KXAN News Today about their efforts.

