Hope you got a Garth Brooks ticket; they’re all gone

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whenever Garth Brooks tickets go on sale, they sell like hot cakes. In the case where there’s a FREE Garth Brooks show, we’re going to make an educated guess and say it’s going to be a madhouse.

UPDATE: And it was. South by Southwest said the tickets are all ‘sold out.’ One person told KXAN they saw the ‘sold out’ message on the site within 30 seconds of noon.

UPDATE: @garthbrooks tickets are sold out. #SXSW Registrants and Music Festival Wristband holders will have access, subject to capacity. — SXSW (@sxsw) March 17, 2017

PREVIOUS:

On Friday, the singer announced he was going to close out SXSW with a free show at Auditorium Shores, sponsored by Amazon Music. The SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake, which holds around 50,000 attendees, features a three-day series of charity beneficiary concert events.

If you’re a fan, here’s what you need to do to get into the show.

Where: Auditorium Shores, 800 W. Riverside Dr.

Cost: It’s FREE for people who LIVE in Austin. Complimentary general admission tickets may be obtained here starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Admission by complimentary ticket to this event will be restricted to residents of Austin and surrounding areas. Residency will be based on credit card billing address.

SXSW registrants and Music Festival wristband holders can also attend, with a special allocation of space made available via Primary and Secondary access. No ticket is required with a badge or wristband.

Time: The doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Garth will take the stage at 8 p.m. If he stays true to his song, he ain’t going down til the sun comes up.

Other Details: To enter the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake for GARTH BROOKS: Presented by Amazon Music download your Ticketmaster mobile ticket in advance by logging into your My Account at Ticketmaster.com.

What you shouldn’t bring: No food, drink, coolers, pets, glass, beach umbrellas, chairs, tents or weapons.