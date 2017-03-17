Free Fun in Austin during SXSW weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN)- With both Spring Break and South-by-Southwest winding down, here are some tips from our partners at Free Fun in Austin.
- Girls Rock Austin SX Day Party − Friday from Noon to 10:00 p.m. Girls Rock Austin is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls and women of all backgrounds and abilities through musical education and performance. Don’t miss their SX Day Party featuring live music by more than a dozen performers. All ages welcome. FREE! Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E 38 1/2 St, Austin.
- In.Sessions − Friday from 2-8:00 p.m., Saturday from 1-8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6:00 p.m. Escape the madness without escaping the beats with an awesome lineup of unplugged musicians live on in.gredients’ porch. Enjoy local craft beer, artisan snacks, and a playground for the kids while grooving to local and visiting artists. Day one will feature Austinite Brett Harris and visiting artist Elizabeth Devlin on the autoharp, followed by a hip-hop showcase. Day two will feature a rad collection of local female artists. Day three will round out the weekend with some of in.gredients’ fan favorites. FREE! In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd, Austin.
- Tunes + Tacos – Saturday from 8-11:00 a.m. Hat Creek Burger Co. and Whole Foods Market are partnering up to bring north Austin families a fun March music event alternative. Enjoy Hat Creek breakfast tacos, Cuvee iced coffee, kids’ activities, and music by Anthropos Arts. FREE but donations to Whole Planet Foundation are welcome. Whole Foods Market Domain, 11920 Domain Dr, Austin.
- Radio Controlled Airshow – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Witness a truly amazing event in the world of radio controlled flying at the 2017 “Jet Lag” RC airshow. All kinds of turbine and electric powered radio controlled jet aircraft will be screaming through the air reaching speeds of 150+ mph and performing beautiful aerobatics and breathtaking high speed passes. Types of airplanes include military, civilian, and experimental. These are real jets and this is a great show for the whole family. Hearing protection is recommended for children. Concessions will be available for purchase. Entry and parking are FREE! Austin Radio Control Association – Lester Field, 8705 Lindell Ln, Austin.
- Nowruz Festival – Sunday from 4-9:00 p.m. Experience Persian new year with Persian Dancers and special musical guests Atash, Bereker and the 1,001 Nights Orchestra. FREE! Central Market, 4001 N Lamar Blvd, Austin.