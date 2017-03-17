Dive team on standby after car drives into Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The driver of a car that ended up in Lady Bird Lake is safe, but dive team members are on scene for assistance while the car is retrieved.

It happened at West Cesar Chavez Street and B.R. Reynolds Drive around 4:24 a.m.

The man driving, officials said to be in his 40s, refused treatment from medical teams.

A worker from the Watershed Department says the car drove past a traffic light, over the Hike and Bike Trail, hit a tree and landed on the driver side in the lake.

A tow truck is on scene and crews will begin working to get the car out of the lake soon.

