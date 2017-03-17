Dive team on standby after car drives into Lady Bird Lake

By Published: Updated:
Car into Lady Bird Lake on W Cesar Chavez and B.R Reynolds (KXAN Photo/Gigi Barnett)
Car into Lady Bird Lake on W Cesar Chavez and B.R Reynolds (KXAN Photo/Gigi Barnett)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The driver of a car that ended up in Lady Bird Lake is safe, but dive team members are on scene for assistance while the car is retrieved.

It happened at West Cesar Chavez Street and B.R. Reynolds Drive around 4:24 a.m.

The man driving, officials said to be in his 40s, refused treatment from medical teams.

A worker from the Watershed Department says the car drove past a traffic light, over the Hike and Bike Trail, hit a tree and landed on the driver side in the lake.

A tow truck is on scene and crews will begin working to get the car out of the lake soon.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND EXPECTED TO BE UPDATED.

Gigi Barnett will have LIVE updates from the scene on KXAN News Today.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s