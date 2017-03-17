CapMetro adds backup buses in anticipation of large crowds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With large crowds expected in downtown Austin for the last weekend of South by Southwest, Capital Metro is adding extra crews to help with overcrowding on the MetroRail.

CapMetro says they are adding four overflow buses that will be staged at Red River and dispatched to stations as needed. If the MetroRail is full, people are urged to take the MetroRapid downtown. Extra buses will be added if the agency sees overcrowding on the MetroRapid routes.

If you do stay out late, CapMetro is adding an extra train after the 2:30 a.m. train to pick up anyone left at the Downtown Station. MetroRail will be running every hour on the half hour from 6:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Friday night, and every half hour all day tomorrow until 2:30 a.m. Sunday.