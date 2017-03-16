Three shot on Rio Grande River as NBC crew films story

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — One person is dead and two injured after a shooting along the U.S.–Mexico border in Starr County.

Border Patrol agents, DPS troopers and deputies from Starr County are investigating.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are part of the investigation, but the Starr County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead. Not much was said to the media about what happened Wednesday night.

Three people were shot while on a boat along the Rio Grande River. Someone from the Mexican side starting firing, hitting the men. Dozens of shots were fired and bullet holes could be seen on the boat.

These incidents are not uncommon along that stretch of the river. And we may not have known about it, had it not been for a crew from NBC News. They were doing a story on violence along the border. The gunfire rang out as they were taping their segment.

It’s not clear why the people on the boat were targeted. Two of the men, who are from Mexico, are still in the hospital in serious condition.

Boat riddled w/ bullet holes after gunman in Mexico opens fire on 3 men fishing on the US/Mexico border. 1 dead… 2 injured #Texas pic.twitter.com/LoHITDRXcY — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) March 16, 2017