Motorcyclist killed on US 290 near Dripping Springs identified

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcyclist who died in a crash on US 290 near Dripping Springs Tuesday evening has been identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist, Robert Dunn, 55, from Austin was going eastbound on the highway when he lost control of his bike and began sliding near the intersection of Sawyer Ranch Road just after 7 p.m. Dunn died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Authorities are still trying to determine why he crashed. The road was dry at the time.