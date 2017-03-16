Man shot to death in north Travis County

Deputies at the scene of a deadly shooting in the 14100 block of Thermal Drive, near Wells Branch Parkway. March 16, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)
Deputies at the scene of a deadly shooting in the 14100 block of Thermal Drive, near Wells Branch Parkway. March 16, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after being shot near Pflugerville in north Travis County.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 14100 block of Thermal Drive, near the intersection with Wells Branch Parkway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, who are investigating the incident as a homicide, say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities were looking for the suspect, who ran from the scene on foot. Investigators think they know who the suspect is, but are not releasing a name or description at this time.

An automated emergency call was sent to neighbors in the area warning them not to open their door to people they don’t know.

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we get additional information. 

