Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose

FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on a vehicle displayed at the company's showroom in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai is recalling about 41,000 small SUVs in the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 15, because a software glitch can stop the vehicles from accelerating. The recall came after pressure from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It covers 2016 Tucson models with seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions made from May 20, 2015 to May 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
DETROIT (AP) – Hyundai is recalling nearly 978,000 cars in the U.S. because the front seat belts could detach in a crash and fail to hold people.

The recall covers Sonata midsize sedans from the 2011 through 2014 model years, and the Sonata hybrid from 2011 through 2015.

Hyundai says in government documents that a fastener for a seat belt anchor may not have been fully latched during assembly. If that happens the belts can detach.

The company says it knows of one minor injury caused by the problem.

The trouble was discovered in September when an owner reported that the front passenger belt in a 2013 Sonata came loose in a collision.

Owners will be notified starting April 7. Dealers will inspect the seat belt anchor system and repair it if needed.

