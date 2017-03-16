Hundreds of W2s stolen from city of San Marcos in email scam

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Every person employed by the city of San Marcos in 2016 is at risk of identity theft after the city says an employee was targeted in a “spear phishing” email. The city tells KXAN News 803 employees’ information was compromised.

In an email sent to all city employees, the acting city manager, Steve Parker, says his department learned about the situation on Tuesday. Parker says the city employee responded to a targeted “spear phishing” email on Feb. 22.

“Spear phishing emails are an attempt by an individual or group to solicit personal information from unsuspecting users by employing social engineering techniques,” Parker said in the email.

He adds that the city employee replied to the message on the day the email was received and attached 2016 W2 information, which included the employees name, address, Social Security number and earning information.

The city has notified the IRS, state taxing authorities and the local police of the incident.

