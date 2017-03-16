Hundreds of W2s stolen from city of San Marcos in email scam

By Published:
FILE - City of San Marcos sign (KXAN File Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
FILE - City of San Marcos sign (KXAN File Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Every person employed by the city of San Marcos in 2016 is at risk of identity theft after the city says an employee was targeted in a “spear phishing” email. The city tells KXAN News 803 employees’ information was compromised.

In an email sent to all city employees, the acting city manager, Steve Parker, says his department learned about the situation on Tuesday. Parker says the city employee responded to a targeted “spear phishing” email on Feb. 22.

“Spear phishing emails are an attempt by an individual or group to solicit personal information from unsuspecting users by employing social engineering techniques,” Parker said in the email.

He adds that the city employee replied to the message on the day the email was received and attached 2016 W2 information, which included the employees name, address, Social Security number and earning information.

The city has notified the IRS, state taxing authorities and the local police of the incident.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon will be talking with the city more on how this could happen and what they are doing to prevent it from happening in the future tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s