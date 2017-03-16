House panel approves troubled GOP health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Budget Committee has voted to advance the troubled Republican health care bill.

Three conservative GOP lawmakers voted against the measure. That’s one vote shy of what would have been needed to deal a damaging and embarrassing — but not fatal — setback to the party’s showpiece legislation.

Even so, the tally underscored the challenge Republican leaders face in trying to round up votes for the measure. They hope to bring it to the full House next week.

The committee is planning to debate a slew of non-binding proposals suggesting changes in the measure. They may provide clues about the types of changes the legislation will need for it to win House approval.

All Democrats voted against the measure.