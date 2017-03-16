Heavy SWAT, DPS presence on Dessau Road

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) – Law enforcement officials said SWAT and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a situation on Dessau Road.

We’re told the call began at 2:00 a.m. at 9701 Dessau Road, the Cameron Business Park.

Officials say one person is inside a business and refusing to come out. It’s unknown if they have a weapon.

No other details have been released.

Be mindful and stay away from any law enforcement presence in the area.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED WHEN LAW ENFORCEMENT PROVIDES FURTHER INFORMATION.

