AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin Police arrested a driver and their passenger Thursday morning for firing shots into the air in Downtown Austin.

No one was hurt in the shooting which happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Red River Street.

Police say they were able to track the car down quickly because of HALO Cameras and because there are more officers on patrol due to South by Southwest.

Police say the passenger was firing into the air and not at anyone in particular.