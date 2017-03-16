Fully autonomous mini-buses are ‘the future of public transportation’

Cap Metro autonomous mini-bus (Capital Metro provided photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is using South by Southwest to showcase, what they’re calling, ‘the future of public transportation.’

On March 16 and 17 free rides will be given on a first come, first served basis in the new EasyMile EZ10 autonomous shuttle.

“Because transit is not a one-size-fits-all solution to mobility challenges, we are actively working to identify cost-effective technologies that will allow us to better match our services to the needs of the community,” said Wade Cooper, chairman of the Capital Metro board of directors.

The mini-bus will hold 12 passengers and is being demonstrated on a closed course beside Sid Richardson Hall at 2300 Red River St The goal is to show new ways to move the people of Austin while making the environment better with less emissions.

Rides will be given from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

 

