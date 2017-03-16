East Austin neighbors want details after man was shot while answering door

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors at the Sixty 600 Apartments in east Austin are waiting for answers after a resident was shot through his front door.

Austin police say it happened Sunday, March 12 at 10:50 p.m. off US 183/Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane. A man in his 30s heard a knock at the door, went to answer it, and was shot. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

“I just wanted to take cover and protect myself, and once the shots stopped I called 911,” said a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

In a photo he sent KXAN, there were several bullet holes through the door. He said he watched his neighbor get carried out to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Police have not made an arrest in the case, and have not released new details.

“I just want some answers,” said the neighbor. “I think that there is lingering anxiety from the effects of Sunday night, and people want to know that they are safe. So far we have not been assured that.”

He has contacted his local city council member, Ora Houston, and contacted his apartment leasing office for more information.

An employee with the leasing office tells KXAN they were not aware of the shooting until a day or two later, and APD never contacted them about it.