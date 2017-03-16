DUI suspect drives home with victim’s motorcycle lodged in front bumper

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/KXAN) — In some situations, it might be difficult for authorities to gather enough evidence regarding driving while intoxicated cases, but for one Alabama man, police say the evidence was stuck to his bumper.

Mobile police were called to a crash Wednesday morning where a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver that left the scene. Police were told the man who hit him had driven off in his Jeep with the motorcycle still attached to his front bumper.

A call tipped off police to the driver, 29-year-old William Pruett. When they found his vehicle, the motorcycle was indeed still lodged in his Jeep’s front bumper. Pruett has been charged with DUI, assault first degree, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The victim, a 49-year-old male, is listed in critical condition.

According to jail records, Pruett was also charged with DUI in 2008.