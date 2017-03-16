Could Garth Brooks be headlining SXSW Saturday night?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rumors are starting to go around that a special someone may be headlining SXSW on Saturday night.

Let’s look at the facts.

We know that country superstar Garth Brooks is a keynote speaker Friday with Amazon Music’s Vice President, Steve Boom.

Brooks announced a ‘very special’ press conference for Friday morning at 11. It’s not known what he plans on announcing and that’s where it gets interesting.

The Auditorium Shores headliner spot at SXSW is still blank for Saturday night.

Cue the rumors.