Austin abortion clinic closed in 2013 to reopen in April

abortion procedure room
Whole Woman's Health North Austin location from 2013 (KXAN file photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin abortion clinic that closed in 2013 will reopen nearly nine months after the Supreme Court rejected a Texas law which shut down clinics across the state.

Whole Woman’s Health’s reopening will mean Texas will have 19 abortion facilities, down from 41 when House Bill 2 was passed by lawmakers in 2013. The Supreme Court called the bill unconstitutional, saying its admitting privileges and surgical center requirements placed a “substantial obstacle” for women seeking an abortion.

The state argued HB 2 was passed to protect women’s health.

“We could not have re-opened this clinic without the collective support of this community – you have rallied with us and for us to be able to provide the best quality care to the people of Central Texas and we are back,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, the clinic’s president, who filed the lawsuit against HB 2.

While most of HB 2 was struck down, the Supreme Court kept in place the part of the law that banned abortions after 20 weeks.

An exact date of the clinic’s reopening has not been announced. The original clinic that closed was located in north Austin along Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane, it is not known if the “new” clinic will reopen at the old location.

New Abortion-related Bills

New anti-abortion efforts in Texas that would ban a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure and prohibit fetal tissue donation for research are close to clearing the Senate. The measures given preliminary approval Wednesday are two of the most prominent anti-abortion bills in Texas this year. Opponents say the measures prevent doctors from using their best medical judgment.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press

