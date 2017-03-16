2nd Title IX sexual assault investigation underway at Southwestern Univ.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A new sexual assault case at Southwestern University in Georgetown is being investigated by the Office of Civil Rights. The Title IX investigation into campus sexual violence was launched on March 13.

This is the second investigation since the first one launched in February of 2016. When KXAN News checked with the university in December regarding the first investigation, the school said they hadn’t heard back from the Office of Civil Rights since that investigation launched.

In 2015, the school—working with students—rewrote the school’s policy on student sexual misconduct. The impetus for the changes came after allegations of students being drugged at parties in 2014.

There were three main areas that changed: the definition of consent, expanding the appeal process and the rights of both parties. Consent is now defined as a voluntary, non-impaired, verbal agreement. And when someone doesn’t say ‘no,’ it does not mean ‘yes.’ Students must also be notified in writing if an appeal is requested after a hearing, and the outcome of that appeal. Also, there is now an appellate board, instead of just one person making a final decision

KXAN News has reached out to the university regarding the most recent case but we’re still waiting for a response.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Lauren Kravets explains the changes that have happened at the university and how they’ve been handling sexual assault accusations since 2015.