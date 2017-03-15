Woman injured in Biloxi bus crash seeks $10M in new lawsuit

NTSB team arrives at site of grade crossing collision in Biloxi. (NTSB photo via Twitter)
NTSB team arrives at site of grade crossing collision in Biloxi. (NTSB photo via Twitter)

BASTROP (KXAN) – Another victim of last week’s bus crash in Biloxi has filed a lawsuit seeking damages from the companies involved in the crash.

Mary Hall, who was on the bus, filed suit after being rushed to an emergency room with serious injuries. She is seeking $10 million in compensation from the bus company, ECHO Tours and Charter Transportation company, as well as the train company, CSX Transportation.

It was known the bus was not on the planned route, but in Hall’s suit, she claims the bus driver “told his passengers he was taking them on a ‘scenic route.'”

Four people died and more than 30 were injured in the crash. The family of two of the victims, Peggy and Ken Hoffman, filed the first lawsuit related to the crash. Darwyn and Marie Hanna, also injured in the crash, are also seeking more than $1 million in damages.

 

