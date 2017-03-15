Wanted: Suspect in north Austin murder over driveway space

By Published:
Jose Martinez Lopez (Austin Police Department Photos)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect in a deadly shooting, which started over an argument about moving a car out of a north Austin driveway, should be considered armed and dangerous, Austin police say.

Jose Martinez-Lopez, 35, drove away from Bird Creek Drive in a gray Nissan Maxima with Texas license plate BHY-1689, after allegedly shooting Jose Dominguez-Campos, 53.

Police were called at around 6:43 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call in the neighborhood, near the intersection of Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard. Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and took Campos to University Medical Center Brackenridge where he later died.

Detectives learned that both men lived at a house on the street along with several other people. The argument over driveway parking escalated when Lopez pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting Campos, police say.

An arrest warrant on a charge of murder has been issued for Lopez, with bond set at $250,000. Lopez is described as 5-foot-6-inches tall, 200 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes. He has associates around Rundberg and Lamar, Leander and San Antonio, according to the wanted poster.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information on the shooting to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

