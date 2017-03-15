SXSW tips hat to NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ for 70 year legacy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year, South by Southwest is tipping its hat to longstanding NBC political program Meet the Press.

Current host Chuck Todd host sat down with our own State of Texas host Josh Hinkle to talk about the TV trailblazer on its 70th anniversary.

“It is kind of scary,” Todd said. “When you’re one of the moderators for a show that’s the longest running in television history, you just don’t want to be the last one, right? I’m a custodian of the seat, and I want to hand the baton off in better shape. Look, the reason why we do public affairs shows, why you do a public affairs show is that we made a commitment to the American public. We don’t own the airwaves, but we operate on them. Meet the Press served as the first standard-bearer of this, and there’s a lot of – we can’t let it get stale, where people can give it up. And I think we do still serve a purpose in that respect.”

