Suspect who fired gun during east Austin carjacking caught after crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A carjacking suspect who, police said, fired a gun while committing the crime was caught after a chase.

According to Austin police, the incident began around 3:11 a.m. at the Exxon Mobil located at 6506 Decker Lane.

Few details have been released, but we know someone may have been filling up their car with gas when they were approached by the suspect who pointed and ultimately fired a gun at them. The victim was not injured in the incident but their vehicle was stolen.

Police gave chase around 3:38 a.m. after locating the victim’s Oldsmobile in the 8100 block of South IH-35 near Slaughter Lane. The chase ended at 3:49 a.m. when the suspect crashed and ran away near Exit 208 at Yarrington Road in San Marcos. Police captured them around 4:25 a.m. and charged them with Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle.

Additional charges are expected.

