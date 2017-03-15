San Gabriel Park in Georgetown to undergo renovation

Rendering of San Gabriel Park renovations. (Courtesy: City of Georgetown)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Georgetown is spending $2.5 million to improve San Gabriel Park to make it more family friendly and environmentally sound.

The city says it will break ground on Phase 1 of improvements to the park on March 24. The project includes a new playground, signage, parking and the restoration of the spring habitat to its natural state. The intersection of Morrow Street and Chamber Way will also be realigned.

The construction is expected to be completed in 10 months. Funding for the project was approved by voters in a 2008 bond package.

Last year, the city finished work on the San Gabriel River. The River Bank Stabilization Project created a new retaining wall to help with erosion. 

