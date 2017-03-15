Man shot, killed in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after he was shot in east Austin Wednesday afternoon.

Austin police said they received the call at 12:46 p.m. for a shooting at the Rare Apartments at 6407 Springdale Rd. Austin-Travis County EMS said the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. No details have been released about the suspect who is not believed to be in custody.

The scene is still being investigated. People are being asked to avoid the area.

