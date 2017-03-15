New traffic cameras added through downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation has 11 new traffic cameras up and running along Interstate 35 through downtown Austin.

The cameras, which were added between 51st Street to Woodward Street, allow people to see real-time traffic or incidents in the area. The Austin-area now has 40 active traffic cameras along the main corridors (US 183, MoPac, I-35 and US 290).

Some of the cameras work in conjunction with the Smart Work Zone, which alerts drivers with signage about upcoming construction traffic. The zone has side scanning microwave radar that’s able to detect vehicle movement, which it then sends to a central processor. That allows TxDOT to get an idea of what travel times will be like for work zone-affected drivers.

“Drivers can now make informed travel decisions on whether they want to proceed through the work zone, exit onto the frontage road, or choose to take an alternate route around the work zone. This helps alleviate work zone-related congestion and improves safety for motorists and workers,” said Terry McCoy, Austin District Engineer.

These cameras will help KXAN’s Traffic Reporter Amanda Dugan help you navigate the busy freeway! Tune into KXAN News Today Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m.–9 a.m. to get the traffic report from Amanda Dugan.