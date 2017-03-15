McDonald’s employee jumps out drive-thru window to help cop during medical emergency

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — Pedro Viloria is being called a hero for literally jumping to the aid of an off-duty officer when she began having a medical emergency.

“I never panicked. I never panicked at all. My brain was on hero mode. Totally,” Viloria, 22, told WSVN.

Viloria can be seen in surveillance video jumping through the drive-thru window as he runs towards the vehicle.

“Her kids were screaming, like, mother, mother! Stop it! Mother, what are you doing,” Viloria recalls

Another camera shows the vehicle rolling forward in the drive-thru. An off duty firefighter was in the restaurant and ran to help as well. But it was Viloria who alerted everyone.

“I thought if these kids lose their mother today, that’s going to be tragic,” he tells WSVN.

The officer was hospitalized in critical condition and it is unclear what her medical emergency she suffered from.