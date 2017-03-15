Kyle mother accused of mutilating her 5 year old indicted for capital murder

Giovanna Hernandez, left, and her mother, Krystle Villanueva (Photos via Hays County Sheriff's Office)
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Krystle Villanueva, the Kyle mother accused of stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death in January, has been indicted by a Hays County grand jury.

The jury made the decision Wednesday against the 25-year-old woman. Giovanna Hernandez was found mutilated in her home on Willow Terrace in the Green Pastures subdivision on Jan. 5.

Sheriff Gary Cutler called the incident the most horrific case in the history of Hays County. Villanueva was also indicted for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon–family violence for allegedly stabbing her father-in-law, Eustorgio Arellano, shortly after the attack on her daughter.

When deputies arrived that day, they found Arellano in the driveway with a 10-inch knife in his back pocket. He told the deputies that Villanueva stabbed him and was inside alone with her daughter.

The Hays County SWAT team was called and entered the house, finding the mother without any clothes on, having just got out of the shower. The deputies then found the child dead in a bedroom.

Her sister told officers that in late 2015 the mother was admitted to a facility in Buda for treatment of substance abuse, including marijuana, crack and meth. While in treatment, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and ADHD, according to a police affidavit.

