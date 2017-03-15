House Committee on State Affairs takes up sanctuary city bill

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — A bill banning so-called sanctuary cities is getting its first hearing in the House State Affairs Committee and public testimony could last hours. Senate Bill 4 has already passed the Senate, but it’s unclear if a House version would include a Senate provision that could charge and jail local officials if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration detainers.

Before the hearing started, more than 260 people were signed up to testify; some of whom were police chiefs from some of Texas’ biggest cities. The committee chairman says there will be no vote Wednesday.

While Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo couldn’t be at the hearing in person, he issued a statement to the committee stating, “Law enforcement executives must retain the full authority to control and direct their personnel in a manner which is laser focused on combating violent and property crime.” He goes on to say that his department works closely with its federal partners.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott cut $1.5 million in grants from Travis County after Sheriff Sally Hernandez changed her immigration detainer policy.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Political Reporter Phil Prazan explains how millions of dollars are at stake for Travis County if lawmakers in the Texas House pass SB 4.

Leaders from @MALCTx huddle outside the committee against #sb4. They say the committee substitute is still unacceptable. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/oyDFWDbM9k — Phil Prazan (@PhilPrazan) March 15, 2017